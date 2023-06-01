ALEXANDRIA, LA (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation has released a new Healthy Behaviors Mini Grant funding opportunity for community programs that encourage individuals to make healthy choices.

Consistent with the Foundation’s mission to improve the health status of Central Louisiana, the grants of up to $25,000 will be used to fund new or expanded community programs that increase physical activity, increase healthy eating, prevent tobacco use or promote tobacco cessation, or prevent substance and alcohol abuse. Community programs funded by the grant can include workshops, classes and events that impact residents within the Foundation’s nine-parish service area of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon and Winn parishes.

Proposals must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Monday, August 14.

Interested applicants are invited to an informational webinar at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, to learn about the new grant, including the online proposal submission process. Registration is required for the webinar. Follow the link to register.

Full details about the funding opportunity, including the types of projects to be funded, are available on the Foundation’s website at www.rapidesfoundation.org under the Grants tab.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to schedule a call or a meeting with the Healthy Behaviors Initiative Program Officer to discuss alignment and feasibility of their proposal before submission. Contact Dallas Russell at dallas@rapidesfoundation.org or (318) 767-3005 to request a meeting.