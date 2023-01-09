ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will host a ceremonial launch and press briefing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Downtown Alexandria Campus at 516 Murray Street to announce plans for the 2023 SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Louisiana State Championships. LCTCS will host the event April 2-5 at the Randolph Riverfront Center in downtown Alexandria.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come learn about SkillsUSA and how they can be part of the event,” explained Dr. Damian Glover, Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives & Programs for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS).

SkillsUSA offers competitions in three broad categories – Leadership Development, Occupational, and Skilled and Technical Sciences. Glover noted that students from community and technical colleges across the state will be competing in more than 50 leadership and skills categories. “The SkillsUSA program provides tremendous benefits to our cities, state, and nation. It is a great recruiting tool for K-12 schools as well as higher education,” he said.

CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle noted this will be the first time the state championship will be held in Alexandria since the Pandemic. “We are very excited about the opportunity to co-host this tremendous event with LCTCS and our Cenla Partners,” Dr. Sawtelle said. “SkillsUSA offers our students an opportunity to develop their leadership and technical skills and compete against the best students from across the state and nation. This is a great opportunity for the students and will provide a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to witness first-hand the tremendous talent that is available not only at CLTCC but from across the state.”

SkillsUSA is a national organization in which students, instructors, and business and industry partners work together to produce a “highly skilled” American workforce. The 2022 National Leadership & Skills Conference featured more than 12,000 students, teachers, education leaders, and representatives from 650 national corporations, trade associations, businesses, and labor unions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More than 20 CLTCC students and seven faculty members attended the national conference in 2022 with 16 students competing in the SkillsUSA National Championships after earning Gold Medals in the Louisiana SkillsUSA Championships.

“We are incredibly proud of all of our SkillsUSA team members,” Dr. Sawtelle said. “Historically, our students have done very well at the state competition and for the past two years, we have had CLTCC students win six medals at the national competition with other LCTCS colleges enjoying additional successes. These awards are a wonderful recognition for our students, but the real winners will be the people here in Central Louisiana, the businesses that hire these outstanding students, and the patients and customers that they serve. We truly want our students to do their very best.”

About CLTCC

For information about enrollment, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more general information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and high-wage careers. CLTCC serves seven parishes in Central Louisiana through its five campuses and provides instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution.

For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu.