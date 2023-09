COLFAX, La. (WNTZ) – Starting at 9AM – 3PM, Friends of Samaritan House are hosting A Craft & Vendor Event on September 9th, 2023, inside the Colfax Civic Center, at 420 Richardson Drive. This family friendly function is free admission to the public with food, activities, arts, and a/c for the family to enjoy.

All proceeds from vendor booth rentals go toward Samaritan House, a nonprofit organization serving Grant Parish, Rapides Parish & surrounding communities.

Latest News