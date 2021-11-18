The Children’s Advocacy Network hosts annual toy drive Share-a-Toy, Spread the Joy

As we move into the holiday season, we are excited to spread holiday hope and joy to each child in care with your help. The Children’s Advocacy Network has kicked off the annual Toy Drive that ensures each child receives a gift for Christmas.

Each year, toys are collected before the annual Gumbo Open House event which is when we welcome all those affiliated with the Children’s Advocacy Network to gather while our volunteers can “shop” through toys donated by the community. This allows our volunteers to pick out toys for each child. Giving the volunteers the opportunity to select toys specifically for the children they have grown to know, adds just a little layer of Christmas magic to the lives of the child receiving the gift.

Your generosity will be felt with warmth as each child experiences the joy of Christmas when they open

their gift.