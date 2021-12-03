The Children’s Advocacy Network hosts a Gumbo Open House Dec 8 in Alexandria

December 8, 2021 from 11am – 1pm.

‘Tis the season for hope, joy and giving. Each December, Children’s Advocacy Network hosts a Gumbo Open

House. During this event, we invite our community stakeholders and all who strive daily to help us heal and

champion the needs of children we serve to enjoy a warm meal together, and celebrate our collective strengths and dedication to our mission and vision.



Over the past few weeks, gifts have been received through generous donations from community individuals and organizations throughout Central Louisiana to ensure all children we serve receive a special Christmas. The gifts are gathered and then displayed at the Gumbo so that our CASA volunteers can come and “shop” specifically for the children they champion!



The Gumbo Open House will be at our CAC building, located at 1506 Albert Street in Alexandria.



CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY NETWORK



The mission of the Children’s Advocacy Network is to help heal and champion abused and neglected children throughout Central Louisiana. The Children’s Advocacy Network has served Central Louisiana community for over 25 years through its Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy programs.



Learn more about our mission and how to get involved at www.childrensadvocacy.net.