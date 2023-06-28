ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Broom Tree Cenla is hosting their first ever Summer Camp for Children with Special Needs called Jake’s Place from July 10-14, 2023. This camp is for children with special needs who are 8 and older. Jake’s Place will provide attending children with the opportunity to meet new friends and enjoy inclusive games, art and other activities tailored to

suit their needs.

“Most typical kids have a place they can go and hang out with friends…where they feel like they

belong. But those with disabilities don’t really have that in Cenla,” says Challie Mercer, Executive Director of The Broom Tree. “I would say that our community inclusiveness is growing and children with disabilities have access to therapy with others walking similar paths, but it’s not necessarily a place to be free. To be accepted.” Mercer continues. “Jake’s place is just that. An experience where families with children with special needs can bring their children and know they are accepted and loved as who they are, with all of their special abilities.”

The Broom Tree Cenla is a local non-profit organization that exists to come alongside and assist with the financial needs and emotional well-being of those with disabilities in Cenla. The Broom Tree aims to build a community through awareness, support, encouragement, and love, and believes part of this encouragement and hope for our children with disabilities is enhancing their

quality of life in several ways, with one way being this summer camp “I love MB Therapy’s quote, ‘See the ABLE not the label,’ and that’s truly how I feel.” Challie says.

The camp will include activities with The Movement Lab – a dance consulting and education business located in Pineville, LA.- for two of the camp days, a movie day, arts & crafts, inclusive games, and opportunities for camp participants to have a lot of fun and make new friends!

Jake’s Place will take place on the LSU Alexandria campus in the Brumfield Caffey Ballroom from 9am – 2pm on July 10-14. There will be volunteers including Broom Tree members,

Unitech Training Academy staff/students, a nurse practitioner for medical safety, and high school students with hearts for helping. Snacks and lunch will also be provided for the campers. Opportunities to help Jake’s Place provide a great experience for children are available! Sponsor/donation opportunities include sponsoring/donating lunch for a day, and sponsoring Kid for Camp! Sponsoring a Kid for Camp totals $125, but any donations are welcome to help families with camp costs.

Paypal Link for sponsorship/donations:

PayPal Donation Link

Registration link:

Jake’s Place Eventbrite Registration Link

Follow The Broom Tree on social media – Facebook (@thebroomtreecenl

Registration required!

Registration closes June 30

Camp fee – $125 | $50 due at time of registration through Eventbrite.

Balance is due by the first day of camp, July 10.