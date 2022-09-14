ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Neila Craig, the owner of Doce Vida is sharing her personal favorites from their menu.
Neila’s top picks from Doce Vida
Passion Fruit Mousse – Made from real passion fruit pulp
Palha Italiana – Chocolate truffle with layers of graham crackers
Gramma’s Cookies – Shortbread cookie with orange zest
Margarita Cookies – Made with Cachaça, a spirit distilled from fermented sugarcane juice
Coffee Bites – Cookies flavored with coffee
Kindin – Egg and coconut custard
Canudinho (Doce de leite horn) – Puff pastry horn filled with Doce de leite ( creamy caramel)
Flan – Milk custard
Cocada – Coconut praline
Beijinho – Milk truffle
Brigadeiro – Chocolate truffle
Cajuzinho – Chocolate truffle with cashews
Pieces of Love – Thin pie crust with pineapple and coconut filling
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Bacon Bites – Savory cookies with bacon flavor
Rosemary Bites – (savory cookies with Rosemary)
Garlic Parmesan Bites – Savory cookies with garlic parmesan