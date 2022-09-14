ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Neila Craig, the owner of Doce Vida is sharing her personal favorites from their menu.

Neila’s top picks from Doce Vida

Passion Fruit Mousse – Made from real passion fruit pulp

Palha Italiana – Chocolate truffle with layers of graham crackers

Gramma’s Cookies – Shortbread cookie with orange zest

Margarita Cookies – Made with Cachaça, a spirit distilled from fermented sugarcane juice

Coffee Bites – Cookies flavored with coffee

Kindin – Egg and coconut custard

Canudinho (Doce de leite horn) – Puff pastry horn filled with Doce de leite ( creamy caramel)

Flan – Milk custard

Cocada – Coconut praline

Beijinho – Milk truffle

Brigadeiro – Chocolate truffle

Cajuzinho – Chocolate truffle with cashews

Pieces of Love – Thin pie crust with pineapple and coconut filling

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Bacon Bites – Savory cookies with bacon flavor

Rosemary Bites – (savory cookies with Rosemary)

Garlic Parmesan Bites – Savory cookies with garlic parmesan