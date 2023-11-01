$1 Million Prize recognizes excellence in equitable outcomes for students in and after

college

ALEXNADRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Aspen Institute has recognized Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) as one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the prestigious Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. This recognition signifies a significant achievement and performance among two-year colleges nationwide.

The selection process for the Aspen Prize is rigorous, with institutions required to excel in levels of student success and equitable outcomes for students from various backgrounds. CLTCC has been honored to join this esteemed group of colleges, marking the institution’s commitment to student success.

CLTCC Chancellor, Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, “We are extremely honored to again be selected as one of the candidates for this very prestigious honor. We strive every day to ensure that CLTCC is focused on student success, and I could not be more proud of our CLTCC Team. Be it our recent candidacy status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, strong retention and graduation rates, or new CLTCC Foundation endowments, this is a testament to CLTCC’s strong business, industry, and community partners.”

The Aspen Prize spotlights community colleges that achieve post-graduate success for all students, sharing effective student success strategies with the field. The 150 eligible colleges, including CLTCC, will provide student success data and narratives about strategies to enhance student outcomes, as part of the intensive review process.

The Aspen Prize winner will be announced in spring 2025. These eligible colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector, each playing a vital role in student success.

“The Aspen Prize is rooted first and foremost in an assessment of whether colleges are walking the walk,” explained Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “The best community colleges continue to focus on advancing the core mission: making sure as many students as possible graduate with credentials that lead to fulfilling careers and reflect the development of diverse talent that communities, states, and our nation need.”

Central Louisiana Technical Community College is dedicated to providing high-quality education and workforce training in more than 20 disciplines. It serves seven parishes in Central Louisiana through its five campuses and provides instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution.

Enrollment for the CLTCC Spring semester is now open. For information about enrollment, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program supports colleges and universities in their quest to achieve a higher standard of excellence, delivering credentials that unlock life-changing careers and strengthen our economy, society, and democracy. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.