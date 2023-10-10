POLLOCK, La. (WNTZ) – The spirit of Thanksgiving is set to shine bright in Pollock as Friends of Samaritan House prepares for its eagerly anticipated 3rd annual Thanksgivingfest. Mark your calendars for November 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as the picturesque Lacroix Park (Dogwood Festival Grounds) graciously hosts this heartfelt event.

Thanksgivingfest is a gift to the community, offering a day of family-friendly fun, food, and festivities—all at no cost to attendees. Local vendors are invited to join in the celebration, and for vendor inquiries, please reach out to Sue at 318-664-2014, Misty at 318-451-4466, or Sherry at 318-955-0521.

In the true spirit of giving, Friends of Samaritan House kindly requests that attendees bring non-perishable food items to the Samaritan House booth. These donations will directly benefit the Samaritan House Thanksgiving fund, dedicated to supporting senior citizens in need.

For those who cannot attend but wish to contribute, monetary donations can be mailed to Samaritan House, P.O. Box 614, Bentley, La. 71407. Every dollar raised will be channeled into ensuring a warm and joyous Thanksgiving for our cherished senior citizens.

Thanksgivingfest 2023 promises to be a day filled with gratitude, community, and the true essence of the season. Join Friends of Samaritan House in making this Thanksgiving a memorable and meaningful one for all.