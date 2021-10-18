Terra Garcia’s hat trick gives LC Derby Win, postseason spot

PINEVILLE, La. – In the first Rapides Parish Derby as competing members of the Red River Athletic Conference, the Louisiana College women’s soccer team got three goals from the conference’s scoring leader Martina Terra Garcia to drop the LSU Alexandria Generals 4-0 Friday night at Wildcat Field, take home the first Crossroads Collegiate Cup, and clinch a spot in the conference tournament for the first time in program history.

It took 15 minutes for the Wildcats to get all the goals they would need in the match as Andrea Garcia Vargas got on the ball after LSUA tried to clear it out of their box. Garcia Vargas passed it back to Isabella Campos Paniagua and Campos Paniagua sent it back towards the box, over the head of Laura Pérez Velasco, who had drawn the defense’s attention, and was perfectly weighted for the back post run of Martina Terra Garcia. All Terra Garcia had to do was tuck the pass inside the left post, which she did expertly for the goal and the 1-0 LC lead. That would be the score at halftime.

The immense pressure LC put on the LSUA goal in the first half continued into the second half, and it paid off with more points on the scoreboard for the Wildcats. Lindsey Jacobs decided to show off her range as she wrestled a 50/50 ball away from a Generals player and, with space all around her, unleashed a shot from 33 yards out that found the top right corner, giving the LSUA keeper no shot at a save to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the 58th minute.

Good defense turned into great offense for LC’s third goal. LSUA took a free kick from its defensive half and sent the ball towards midfield. But in that midfield was Allie Kyle, who attacked the ball and won possession and sent a long ball ahead. On the other end of that long ball was Martina Terra Garcia. Terra Garcia, seeing the LSUA keeper well off her line, chipped a shot over the keeper’s head and watched it slowly bounce into the net for a 3-0 Wildcats lead in the 72nd minute, all but assuring the LC victory.

The match’s final goal came on a bit of a break for the Wildcats. Lindsey Jacobs sent the ball ahead, but a LSUA player jumped into the passing lane and Jacobs went to get the ball back as the Generals player tried to clear it. The clearance attempt hit Jacobs in a way that sent the ball back towards LSUA’s goal, and who was there to pounce on it but Martina Terra Garcia. Terra Garcia headed the ball towards the goal as the LSUA goalkeeper crashed into her, and the ball slowly rolled into the net in the 87th minute for the match’s final score as Louisiana College claimed the first Crossroads Collegiate Cup.

“This was a very special night for our program,” said Louisiana College head women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas. “We clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in program history and that’s always special. Winning the Crossroads Collegiate Cup is a big step in moving this team forward. It was tough to play against LSUA as their girls always battle very hard and we expected nothing less than a tough game. I take my hat off for every single player on the team. The girls showed up and with plenty of character they clinched the win and the postseason berth. Now we have to focus on the upcoming road trip and our next match against Paul Quinn.”

Martina Terra Garcia took five shots in the match with all three shots she put on frame going into the goal. It was her 12th, 13th, and 14th goals of the season, giving her the lead solely in the conference goal-scoring race with four matches to go. It was also her second hat trick of the season, joining her four-goal performance against Mississippi University for Women back in early September. Terra Garcia has scored in nine of LC’s 12 matches on the season. Lindsey Jacobs put all three shots she took on frame to score her fourth goal of the season while collecting her team-leading ninth assist on the year. Stephanie Doran, playing against the team where she spent the last two seasons and was an All-Conference player, took five shots and put four on frame. Allie Kyle took a shot, off target, and was credited with her second assist on the season. The Wildcats continued to dominate possession and shoot at a high volume, taking 20 attempts towards the goal, 12 of which were on target.

Jessica Carro Pedreira (11-1) was credited with four saves, including a full extension save in the second half. LSUA took seven shots during the match, four of which were on target.

The Wildcats (11-1, 7-0) became the first team of the 2021 season to clinch a spot in the RRAC Championship Tournament, which will mark LC’s first postseason appearance in program history. But before that, LC looks to continue its path to the regular season title on the road on Thursday against Paul Quinn. Kickoff against the Tigers (4-7, 1-5 RRAC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at Gio Macias Field in Dallas.