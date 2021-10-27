Tales Along the Bayou storytelling is back and promises to be spooktacular as ever!

Alexandria, LA. (WNTZ) – The annual Tales Along the Bayou storytelling event is back and Rapides Parish Library promises that it will be as spooktacular as ever! Bring a blanket or chairs and snuggle up with your favorite people, nibble your own snacks or purchase Chic-Fil-A from the on-site food truck.

The event will kick-off with musical entertainment by Brian and Terri Kinder who promise a rollicking good time for children of all ages beginning at 6:00 pm. A younger crowd will then enjoy spooky stories told by Alexandria’s own master storyteller Sylvia Yancy Davis beginning at 7:00 pm.

During the intermission, prepare yourself because Mike Anderson, one of the most versatile folk entertainers in the United States, will be weaving a web of scary tales that are perfect for older kids and the not so faint at heart…they are sure to send a shiver down your spine beginning at 7:30 pm!

Friday 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm at Kent Plantation House at 3601 Bayou Rapides Road, Alexandria, LA 71303

