Members of the Marksville Community are encouraged to check their eligibility before the distribution event on Oct. 8.

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort are encouraging Marksville neighbors to check their eligibility to qualify for a free LTE tablet and internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Members of the community may check their eligibility by calling 1-888-850-0764. A household may be eligible if one member of the household is the recipient of a Federal Pell Grant, Federal Public Housing, FDPIR, SNAP, Medicaid, WIC and many others. Residents must call 1-888-850-0764 before 5 p.m. on Monday, October 3, to determine their eligibility.

If you are eligible, you may pick up your LTE tablet in The Arsene Ballroom at Paragon Casino Resort on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Any questions may be directed to Tony Brown at (318) 792-5940.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that helps ensure households have access to the broadband internet they need to work, school, healthcare and more. Learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program here.

About the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

The Tunica-Biloxi people first appeared in the Mississippi Valley. In the late 1700s, they settled near Marksville, where they were skilled traders and entrepreneurs. Today, the Tribe has more than 1,200 members throughout the United States, primarily in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois.

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe received federal recognition in 1981 for its reservation within the boundaries of Louisiana. The tribe owns and operates the Paragon Casino Resort, the largest employer in Central Louisiana. Through its compact, negotiated by the late Tribal Chairman Earl J. Barbry Sr. and the State of Louisiana, the Tribe has assisted local governments in the area with its quarterly distribution of funds, totaling more than $40 million over two decades. For more information about the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit www.tunica.org and “like” us on Facebook.

About Paragon Casino Resort

Since opening its doors in 1994, The Paragon Casino Resort has strived to become the most entertaining gaming destination in the South.

The facilities feature an impressive lineup of luxury amenities and attractions, including over 1,000 slot machines and over 35 tables on a 64,000-square-foot gaming floor; hotel with more than 500 rooms; full- service spa and salon; 18-hole golf course with a fully stocked pro-shop and grillroom; indoor tropical pool; a soaring bayou themed atrium complete with a live alligator habitat; a three-screen cinema; restaurants; bars; full-service top rated RV resort; Kids Quest child care activity center; Cyber Quest arcade and over 75,000 square feet of meeting space including an expansive showroom hosting concerts and conventions. Over the years, the Paragon facilities have made a significant economic impact on central Louisiana. Currently, Paragon employs over 700 associates. To learn more about how to participate in sports betting at the casino resort and to experience the rest of Paragon’s amenities, visit www.paragoncasinoresort.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To book a stay at the Paragon Resort or learn more, call (318) 253-1946 or 1-800-946-1946.