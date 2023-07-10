ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – This July, Sylvan Learning Center will be hosting three vital summer camps outfitted to hone your child’s reading, writing and math skills for their upcoming 6th grade year!

Sylvan’s Camps for Summer Break will be held respectively on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Sylvan’s diverse, certified and experienced teaching staff possess the personal mentoring skills capable of tapping into any student’s learning style and igniting their enthusiasm.

How to Sign Up

Sign up is simple, call Sylvan Center Director, Margaret Maffett, at 318-443-0949, and help your kids reach academic greatness!

Sylvan Reading Camp Sylvan Writing Camp Sylvan Math Camp July 11 – July 13 July 18 – July 20 July 25- July 27

Educator and mentor, Stephen Maffett points out the inevitability of the “Summer Slide;” the season school year skills tend to get rusty. “That’s why camps like this help get you in the swing of things, geared up for what’s expected of you in the next year,” continues Maffett, “The average ACT score for a student in Rapides is a 17,” and Sylvan’s initiatives equip our kids to combat those potential statistics.

Margaret Maffett, Alexandria’s Sylvan Learning Center Director adds, “this is achieved by connecting with the student. They’ll learn better.” Speaking with and listening to their pupils is Sylvan’s framework for identifying what each individual child needs for academic growth. “Most importantly, we care,” the director notes, “We keep in touch with schools, teachers, the whole family.”