Suspect in Alexandria homicide that occurred on Detroit Street arrested in Houston

ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 11, 2021) – MarcKeeyse Dorsey, the suspect in the homicide that occurred January 6, 2021, in the 2400 block of Detroit Street, has been apprehended in Houston, Texas.

The Alexandria Police Department would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved, as well as the media who assisted with this case.

This is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Original Story:

Update 6 p.m. Feb. 3: Suspect Detravion Green has been arrested.

Left: Detravion Green; Right: MarcKeeyse Dorsey

ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 3, 2021) – Alexandria Police are seeking public assistance in locating Detravion Green, 20, height 5’7”, weight 175 lbs, and MarcKeeyse Dorsey, 20, height 5’8”, weight 180 lbs, who are wanted for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and three counts of armed robbery.

Both subjects are wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 2400 block of Detroit Street January 6, 2021.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.