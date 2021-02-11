Suspect in Alexandria double homicide on Culpepper arrested by U.S. Marshals and Houston PD

ALEXANDIRA, La. (February 10, 2021) – Ke’Ron Nickelson, the suspect in the double homicide that occurred February 7, 2021, in the 2500 block of Culpepper, has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Houston Police Department. Nickelson was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Harris County Jail.

The Alexandria Police Department would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved, as well as the media who assisted with this case.

This is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.