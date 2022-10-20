ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – Studies show, nearly 55% of adults found internet access integral during COVID. The City of Alexandria is hosting a survey to better connect our citizens with internet access.

Per the City of Alexandria:

The City of Alexandria recognizes access to broadband internet services is critical. We are asking for your help as we develop a strategy to address local internet needs. Please take a few moments to complete the following brief survey to help us identify where there are homes and businesses that do, and do not, have access to reliable broadband services. Your input will be extremely valuable as we work to address this critical issue.

This survey has two parts. First, we would like to ask you to run a speed test by clicking on the large “GO” circle in the speed test below. Then, please answer survey questions about your broadband availability, satisfaction of services, and any barriers you may experience when accessing internet in the city.

Finally, we ask that you share this SpeedTest with your friends, family and peers living within the city limits of Alexandria so we can reach as many residents as possible!

We take privacy seriously and want you to know that your information will only be used for broadband planning efforts and will not be sold to any business.