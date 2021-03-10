LSUA/BRCC sign 2+2 Memorandum of Understanding for Business Program

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria and Baton Rouge

Community College signed a Memorandum of Understanding this afternoon to

establish a 2+2 business program.



The MOU seeks to provide assistance to students transferring to LSUA who have

earned an Associate of Science in Business at BRCC. These students that meet LSUA’s

admission requirements will be able to transfer 60 credit hours of work and be

enrolled in the College of Business’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.



“This agreement represents another step in ensuring students from all areas have

access to higher education,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor. “We are grateful

to BRCC for allowing us the opportunity to work with their Division of Business to

create a seamless transition to LSUA for all business students.”



“Baton Rouge Community College is deeply committed to helping our students

succeed. This agreement with LSUA will not only allow a seamless transfer for our

students but will also create a clear pathway for success,” said Dr. Willie E. Smith, BRCC

Chancellor. “We are appreciative to LSUA for partnering with us. This agreement

represents another sign of cooperation between Louisiana institutions to help advance

the success of higher education students.”

To ensure all 60 credits transfer, a curriculum guide has been created for BRCC

students in the Associate of Science in Business Administration. Upon transferring to

LSUA, students will be offered the option to complete their bachelor’s degree 100%

online. LSUA’s business degree offers students the opportunity to concentrate in

entrepreneurship, financial analysis, information systems, international business,

management, and marketing. A concentration is agribusiness is expected to be

available by Fall 2021.



“Being able to provide students access to our baccalaureate program both in person

and online exemplifies the College of Business’ commitment to workforce

development across the region,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College

of Business.



For more information about BRCC visit mybrcc.edu. For more information about LSUA visit lsua.edu.