LSUA/BRCC sign 2+2 Memorandum of Understanding for Business Program

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria and Baton Rouge
Community College signed a Memorandum of Understanding this afternoon to
establish a 2+2 business program.
The MOU seeks to provide assistance to students transferring to LSUA who have
earned an Associate of Science in Business at BRCC. These students that meet LSUA’s
admission requirements will be able to transfer 60 credit hours of work and be
enrolled in the College of Business’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
“This agreement represents another step in ensuring students from all areas have
access to higher education,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor. “We are grateful
to BRCC for allowing us the opportunity to work with their Division of Business to
create a seamless transition to LSUA for all business students.”
“Baton Rouge Community College is deeply committed to helping our students
succeed. This agreement with LSUA will not only allow a seamless transfer for our
students but will also create a clear pathway for success,” said Dr. Willie E. Smith, BRCC
Chancellor. “We are appreciative to LSUA for partnering with us. This agreement
represents another sign of cooperation between Louisiana institutions to help advance
the success of higher education students.”
To ensure all 60 credits transfer, a curriculum guide has been created for BRCC
students in the Associate of Science in Business Administration. Upon transferring to
LSUA, students will be offered the option to complete their bachelor’s degree 100%
online. LSUA’s business degree offers students the opportunity to concentrate in
entrepreneurship, financial analysis, information systems, international business,
management, and marketing. A concentration is agribusiness is expected to be
available by Fall 2021.
“Being able to provide students access to our baccalaureate program both in person
and online exemplifies the College of Business’ commitment to workforce
development across the region,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College
of Business.
For more information about BRCC visit mybrcc.edu. For more information about LSUA visit lsua.edu.