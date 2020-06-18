State Police: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 32-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night on La. Highway 10.

According to State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Spring Prairie Road at about 8:15 p.m.

The victim in the crash has been identified as 32-year-old Kathleen Drew, of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Troopers believe the crash occurred as Drew was driving east on LA 10 when, for reasons still under investigation, her vehicle ran off the roadway. The vehicle struck several trees then overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

Drew was restrained at the time of the crash, authorities said. She was taken to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries. Her passenger was taken to a local hospital with only minor injuries despite having not been restrained.

Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.