PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana State Board of Nursing has approved Louisiana Christian University’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and curriculum that will launch in the spring of 2024.

The board approved the innovative restructuring of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) programs at its April 13 meeting.

The new program will not only align with the Next Generation NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) to adapt to the evolving demands of the healthcare system and to better assess students’ clinical judgment skills, but it will also be offered in a nontraditional method based on new higher education trends.

“Current research shows that nursing students are more successful when they can focus on and master less content in compressed terms,” said Provos and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Cheryl Clark. “Therefore, the program was intentionally designed to offer two-three courses in two seven-week terms within the 15-week semester instead of grappling with 12-18 credit hours within four-five clinical and theory courses over the entire 15-week semester.”

Dean of Nursing Dr. Tomekia Luckett said students will enroll in pre-nursing theory, dosage calculation, pathophysiology, and basic pharmacology to build a solid foundation before enrolling in clinical courses. The program will provide pathways for traditional undergraduate students and those seeking a second degree through our 16-month accelerated program (ABSN).

To facilitate the transition between phasing out the current curriculum and offering the new program, LCU is offering a Certificate in Emotional Intelligence for Healthcare Professionals for the fall of 2023.

“Healthcare administrators seek high-EQ employees and see it as a valuable-added set of skills. Emotional Intelligence (EQ) is a set of emotional and social skills that influence how we perceive and express ourselves, develop and maintain social relationships, cope with challenges, and use emotional information effectively and meaningfully,” said Dr. Shaina Goudeau, associate vice president for the School of Nursing and Allied Health.

Emotional intelligence in nursing is a vital part of providing the care patients need, and in nursing practice, it is important because nurses interact with patients and families who have challenging situations and conditions.

LCU will enroll a cohort of nursing students in the fall of 2024.