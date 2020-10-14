State Fire Marshal officials to be in Rapides Parish Thursday assessing damage to homes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Representatives with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal will be in Rapides Parish Thursday taking photographs documenting storm damage to homes and businesses.

These teams are also keeping an eye out for safe generator use and providing resource information to survivors in need of information on where to receive food/water assistance. Because of the magnitude of damage from the two recent hurricanes, officers from other states, including South Carolina and Oklahoma, are assisting with the documentation. Residents should not be alarmed if they see State Fire Marshal workers photographing their homes.

USAR and SFM teams continued damage assessments in Beauregard and Richland parishes today. They’ll begin work in Rapides tomorrow. In total since #HurricaneDelta, more than 60,000 surveys have been completed!

So if you see their teams, know they are there to check on your well-being, document storm damage and offer assistance if needed!