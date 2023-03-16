MARKSVILLE, La – (WNTZ) – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company, presents a staged reading of Three Sisters at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at Paragon Casino Resort. Written by playwright Carolyn Dunn, a descendant of the Tunica-Biloxi and other Native American tribes, Three Sisters shares the story of estranged sisters who return home to Avoyelles Parish in Louisiana at the request of their dying aunt. The performance explores familial ties, hidden secrets and death when they meet at the intersection of love, loss, tradition and culture.

Dunn’s Native American heritage gives her a deep, innate understanding of what motivates her characters and the connection between culture and relationships. Three Sisters give credence to the struggles of the Native American community and the plight tribal citizens face to preserve their culture and traditions when faced with the challenges and pressures of today’s society.

“It is important for not only the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, but all of Indian Country to share pieces of our culture with those unfamiliar with our history and traditions,” said John Barbry, Director of the Tunica-Biloxi Language and Culture Revitalization Program. “Our hope is to continue spreading our culture across the country, and with the help of Three Sisters and Carolyn Dunn, we are well on our way. I encourage all audiences to partake in this wonderful story that transcends cultural divides.”

Three Sisters is playing at Paragon Casino Resort on March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. The staged readings are are free and open to the public. For additional ticketing information, contact Paulette Voiselle at pvoiselle@tunica.org or (318) 240-6400. The performance sponsors include The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, the Tunica-Biloxi Education Department, the Tunica-Biloxi Language and Culture Revitalization Program and the Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company.

About the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana:

The Tunica-Biloxi people first appeared in the Mississippi Valley. In the late 1700s, they settled near Marksville, where they were skilled traders and entrepreneurs. Today, the Tribe has more than 1,500 members throughout the United States, primarily in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois.

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe received federal recognition in 1981 for its reservation within the boundaries of Louisiana. The tribe owns and operates the Paragon Casino Resort, the largest employer in Central Louisiana. Through its compact, negotiated by the late Tribal Chairman Earl J. Barbry Sr. and the State of Louisiana, the Tribe has assisted local governments in the area with its quarterly distribution of funds, totaling more than $40 million over two decades. For more information about the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit www.tunica.org and “like” us on Facebook.