ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – McDonald’s is bringing back the heat for spice lovers! Spicy Chicken McNuggets® are back and available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Alexandria, LA.

First introduced in 2020, Spicy Chicken McNuggets are made with tender, juicy all-white meat and breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, and pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite.

Customers can order Spicy Chicken McNuggets at a participating local McDonald’s via carry-out, at the Drive Thru, on the McDonald’s App or through McDelivery.