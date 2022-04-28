ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSUA held its annual Ms. LSUA pageant, crowning Sophie Borhi, the first international student to win the honor. Four fabulous contestants were recognized for their contributions to student life at LSUA. The event honors their intelligence, talent, and their special place among the student body.

2022 Ms. LSUA – Sophie Marie Borhi, from British Columbia, Canada

First Runner Up – Laikyn Hope Ball, from Colfax, LA

Second Runner Up – Zoria Tahj’nae Sewell, from Alexandria, LA

Ms. LSUA will represent the university at events through the 2022-2023 academic year. Sophie Marie Borhi is the first international student to win the title of Ms. LSUA in the sixty-three years of the university/pageant.

Ms. Congeniality and the Top Ad Sales winner went to Zoria Tahj’nae Sewell.

Laikyn Hope Ball was also chosen for the People’s Choice award and selected as Ms. Photogenic.

The Director’s Award was given to Alleigh Morgan Perles, from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Scholastic Achievement award went to Sophie Marie Borhi.

Judges for the 2022 Ms. LSUA included Ms. LSUA 2009 Jamie Funderburk Basco, Kel Bonton, and Lindley Moss.

The 2022 Ms. LSUA is awarded a $1500 Chancellor’s Scholarship. The 1st runner up is awarded a $1000 Chancellor’s scholarship, and the 2nd runner up is awarded a $500 Chancellor’s scholarship.