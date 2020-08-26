Some Cleco customer service offices to close due to Hurricane Laura

PINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 26, 2020 – Some of Cleco’s customer service offices closed early today and some will be closed all day Thursday, Aug. 27, as part of the company’s storm preparations for Hurricane Laura. Cleco has 13 customer service offices across the state.



The Crowley, DeRidder, Franklin and New Iberia offices closed at 11 a.m. today.



The Bunkie, Crowley, DeRidder, Eunice, Franklin, Mansfield, New Iberia, Opelousas, Pineville and Ville Platte offices will be closed all day Thursday.



The Covington, Mandeville and Slidell offices will remain open at this time, as they are not in the projected storm path.

Customers can use the following self-service payment options to pay their bill:

Night Deposit/Drop Box

The night deposit/drop box at each customer service office will not be closed.

MyAccount

This is Cleco’s online account management and bill payment system at www.cleco.com.

This is Cleco’s one-time electronic bill payment service, which allows customers to pay from a checking/savings account or with a credit/debit card online at www.cleco.com or by calling Cleco’s customer service number at 1-800-622-6537 or KUBRA at 1-888-909-4639. There is a $2.50 processing fee, but customers will receive a $2.50 credit on their bill from Cleco through Sept. 30 due to the pandemic.

Mail

This is Cleco’s postal option. Customers can pay by postal mail using P.O. Box 660228, Dallas, TX 75266-0228



For additional information on how Cleco is preparing for Hurricane Laura, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center. Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 10 generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,360 MWs and serves approximately 288,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, three wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.



