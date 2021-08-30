Soliz nets two as LC Wildcats open NAIA Run with dominant win

BATESVILLE, Ark. – The Louisiana College women’s soccer team enjoyed its NAIA debut, scoring inside the first ten minutes and getting a brace from Larisa Soliz as the Wildcats scored three times in the first half on their way to a 4-1 win over the Lyon Scots Saturday afternoon at J. Marshall Huser Field.

The Wildcats wasted little time in matching their goal total from their four-match spring 2021 season as Emma Monnet fed in a pass that Laura Baú Magleau shot off the post and into the bottom left corner of the net to give LC the 1-0 lead as the match ticked over into its sixth minute.

16 minutes later, Lena Cogghe gave the Wildcats a bit of breathing room as she got to a contested ball inside the box and got enough behind a shot to be the Scot keeper to make it 2-0 LC.

Larisa Soliz then got her first of the match 15 minutes later as she got on the end of a cross into the box by Kayleigh Tomasich and slipped a shot inside the back post to put LC up 3-0 as the clock wound its way to the halftime horn.

Lyon pulled one back in the 62nd minute as the Scots were able to block a clearance by the LC goalkeeper and tap in a shot to cut the Wildcat lead to 3-1. However, Soliz got that goal back almost immediately as she got to a deflected ball in the six-yard box just 66 seconds later and powered it into the back of the net to reestablish a three-goal lead for the Wildcats, which LC saw out to the final buzzer.

“It was an exciting day for our program as it was our first official gam in the NAIA era,” said Louisiana College women’s soccer head coach Carla Tejas, who picked up her first collegiate head coaching victory with the win. “An away game is never easy, but the girls came together as a team and made it a collective win. As a head coach, of course I’m happy with the numbers on the scoreboard and getting my first win with the program, but more than anything I’m proud of my players and the massive effort that they put in, day in and day out, on and off of the pitch. There are still things that we have to improve but bringing that W back to Pineville was the main priority right now and that’s what we did. Now we turn our focus ahead to our next match against Centenary.”

Larisa Soliz’s brace was her first two goals of her LC career, coming in her fourth season in the orange and blue. She was credited with four shots in the match, all on frame. Laura Baú Magleau led the offensive assault with seven total shots, one on frame, which was her first goal as a Wildcat. Lena Cogghe’s lone shot in the contest found the net for her first goal with LC and also proved to be the game winner as well.

LC dominated the run of play as the Wildcats assaulted the Lyon goal with 32 shots, 19 of which were on frame. Lyon was credited with just five shots in the match, putting two of them on target.

Jessica Carro Pedreira (1-0) started the match and had a rather uneventful day between the sticks, making one save on the two shots Lyon took that made it on frame.

Saturday’s win was the Louisiana College women’s soccer team’s first victory since September 14, 2019, an 8-1 win over now-conference foe Jarvis Christian College. The four goals scored is also the most goals in a single match by the Wildcats women sine that same match against Jarvis.

The Wildcats (1-0) look to keep the newfound early season momentum going on Tuesday night as Centenary visits for a mid-week match. Kickoff for Tuesday’s match against the Ladies (0-0) is set for 5:30 P.M. at Wildcat Field.