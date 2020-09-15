Sobriety Checkpoint Arrest in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) - On September 9th, 2020, deputies from the Tioga Sub-station responded to a report of criminal damage at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Tioga. According to the complainant, numerous stained glass church windows had been shattered and damaged, as well as numerous pieces of sculptures and pottery. Deputies took the initial report and security video was obtained where it revealed an unidentified white male as the suspect. Detectives assigned to the Tioga Sub-station also responded to conduct their investigation.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Chandler D. Johnson, 23 of Pineville. Detectives established sufficient probable cause for an arrest warrant and on September 10th, Johnson was located and taken into custody without incident. Johnson was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 for one count criminal trespassing and one count institutional vandalism >$500. Bond has been set at $6,000.00 and Johnson remains in jail at the time of this release.