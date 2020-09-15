Sobriety Checkpoint Arrest in Alexandria

Alexandria, La. (September 14, 2020) – The Alexandria Police Department conducted a D.W.I. checkpoint Friday night between the hours of 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. within the city limits of Alexandria. There were 506 vehicles screened which culminated in 7 persons being arrested for D.W.I. and 1 arrest for Possession of CDS 1 & Possession of drug paraphernalia. There were 18 citations issued for various traffic violations.
We would like to remind everyone to think when you drink and always have a designated driver.