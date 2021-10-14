Sign up for the “Gleaux for the Girls” 1-mile fun run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The 4th Annual Gleaux for the Girls, the “Breast Race in Cenla,” is Saturday, October 23rd at Walker Toyota. This event brings Breast Cancer awareness and education to Central Louisiana while also raising funds to expand and enhance the local treatment capabilities, rehabilitation programs, education services, support services and community outreach offered in our area. The funds raised stay local, directly benefitting the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Cancer Center and Breast Health Center.

Due to the 4th Surge of COVID-19 in our area, the event is shifted to a COVID-Safe 1 Mile Fun Run, starting at Walker Toyota. You can run or walk your mile anytime between 6-9pm on event day. The race route will be lined with socially-distanced activities, food trucks, giveaways, and tailgates to cheer on our runners.

For more information, visit GLEAUX FOR THE GIRLS 5K — CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation | Make a Difference in Cenla!

