Sign up for the “Gleaux for the Girls” 1-mile fun run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The 4th Annual Gleaux for the Girls, the “Breast Race in Cenla,” is Saturday, October 23rd at Walker Toyota. This event brings Breast Cancer awareness and education to Central Louisiana while also raising funds to expand and enhance the local treatment capabilities, rehabilitation programs, education services, support services and community outreach offered in our area. The funds raised stay local, directly benefitting the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Cancer Center and Breast Health Center.