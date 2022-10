ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Yesterday, October 27th, The Alexandria Police Department provided a $1000 shopping spree to ten local youths in the APD Boxing Program.

Each youngster received a $100 dollar gift card to Academy and the chance to shop alongside a local officer. Academy Sports and Outdoors also provided a $500 gift card to the APD’s boxing program for supplies.

Academy is currently offering military and first responders 10% off purchases in store and online until November 13th!