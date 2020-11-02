Alexandria police investigate three separate weekend shootings

Alexandria, La. (November 02, 2020) (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police are investigating three shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend.

The first incident happened at approximately 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Paris Street. The second incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Rapides Avenue. The third incident happened around 3:18 a.m. Monday morning on the corner of Louisiana and Day Street.

In each incident, multiple shots were fired resulting in an individual receiving non-life threatening injuries. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out in each shooting.

These are ongoing investigations. If anyone has any information about any of these incidents, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.