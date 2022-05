ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police said they are investigating the shooting death of a Monroe man that occurred Saturday night in the 2900 block of Houston Street.

Gil Woods, Jr., 41, was found around 11 p.m. Saturday by officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired. Woods suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.