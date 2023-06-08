PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Cade Daniel Carter.

Cade is a 16-year-old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cade is 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Cade was last seen at his residence in Pineville on June 7th, 2023 at approximately 11 pm. He is believed to be wearing white shorts, a white t-shirt, and black “Hey Dude” shoes. He may also have on a white baseball cap. Cade is also in need of medication that he did not take with him.

If anyone has seen or has information about Cade Daniel Carter, you are asked to contact RPSO Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700, or local law enforcement.