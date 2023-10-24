ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In a welcome turn of events, the Alexandria Police Department is pleased to report that missing juvenile Shaniya Osteen has been found and is now safe. The efforts of law enforcement, the community, and those who provided information have resulted in Shaniya’s safe return. The Alexandria Police Department extends their gratitude to everyone who contributed to her recovery and is relieved to see her reunited with her family.

ORIGINAL 10/25/23: ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is urgently appealing to the community for assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Shaniya Osteen, a 13-year-old black female, who was last seen five days ago in the area of Monroe Street near Kent Avenue.

Shaniya Osteen is described as being 5’4″ tall, weighing approximately 120 lbs, and has distinctive blue braids in her hair. Her disappearance has sparked concern, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in bringing her safely back to her family.

Attached to this announcement is a photograph of Shaniya Osteen to aid in her identification.

The search for Shaniya is an ongoing investigation, and the Alexandria Police Department is actively working to gather information and leads in the case. They are encouraging anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime in the Alexandria area, please reach out to the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416. For immediate assistance, you can contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559, or contact Detective Simmons directly at (318) 441-6435.

For those who prefer to share information electronically, you may email detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com. Additionally, if you wish to remain anonymous and seek a cash reward, you can contact Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. You can also download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile to submit tips and receive a claim number for a potential cash reward.

The Alexandria Police Department is deeply committed to locating Shaniya Osteen and ensuring her safe return home. They appreciate any assistance from the community in their ongoing efforts to find her. Your information could be vital in reuniting Shaniya with her family.