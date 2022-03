ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A sewer lift station on Warren Avenue has failed. City crews are on site to address the issue and expect to have a temporary repair in place by this evening. Homes and businesses in the immediate vicinity of Alexandria Senior High may experience brief interruption of sewer service. Crews are working to relieve pressure on the line to prevent backups into homes and businesses.

Officials at ASH have been notified and are reporting minimal impact at this time.