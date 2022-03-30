PINEVILLE, La., March 30, 2022 (3 p.m.) – Severe weather moved through Cleco’s service territory earlier today causing power outages for approximately 11,000 customers.
The line of thunderstorms impacted many of the parishes Cleco serves with Rapides having the largest number of outages, at this time.
“Cleco crews, along with local contractor crews, have been mobilized to respond to these weather-related power outages,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “According to the latest weather forecast, the thunderstorms will continue to move eastward throughout the rest of the day. As such, the number of outages is likely to increase. In the meantime, we ask customers and all those in the affected areas to listen to local and national weather reports and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.”
As of 3 p.m., Cleco had 7,284 customers without power due to the thunderstorms. For the latest outage numbers, visit Cleco’s storm center at www.cleco.com/residential-commercial/storm-center.
|Parish
|Customer Outages
|Acadia
|110
|Allen
|308
|Avoyelles
|1,021
|Beauregard
|38
|Calcasieu
|151
|DeSoto
|6
|Evangeline
|1,197
|Grant
|985
|Iberia
|44
|Jefferson Davis
|29
|Natchitoches
|441
|Rapides
|1,946
|Red River
|34
|Sabine
|32
|St. Landry
|487
|St. Martin
|166
|St. Mary
|7
|St. Tammany
|256
|Vernon
|26
Safety tips during a storm:
- Listen to local radio and TV stations for power outage and restoration status reports.
- If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate and stay away until the water has completely receded.
- Generators should be operated outdoors only and in well-ventilated areas. Plug appliances directly into portable generators with grounded extension cords that can handle the load. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet. Don’t exceed the rated capacity of the generator and only refuel when the engine is off and cool.
- Assume all downed lines are live and stay away. Report downed lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 or 911.