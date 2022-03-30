PINEVILLE, La., March 30, 2022 (3 p.m.) – Severe weather moved through Cleco’s service territory earlier today causing power outages for approximately 11,000 customers.



The line of thunderstorms impacted many of the parishes Cleco serves with Rapides having the largest number of outages, at this time.



“Cleco crews, along with local contractor crews, have been mobilized to respond to these weather-related power outages,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “According to the latest weather forecast, the thunderstorms will continue to move eastward throughout the rest of the day. As such, the number of outages is likely to increase. In the meantime, we ask customers and all those in the affected areas to listen to local and national weather reports and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.”



As of 3 p.m., Cleco had 7,284 customers without power due to the thunderstorms. For the latest outage numbers, visit Cleco’s storm center at www.cleco.com/residential-commercial/storm-center.

Parish Customer Outages Acadia 110 Allen 308 Avoyelles 1,021 Beauregard 38 Calcasieu 151 DeSoto 6 Evangeline 1,197 Grant 985 Iberia 44 Jefferson Davis 29 Natchitoches 441 Rapides 1,946 Red River 34 Sabine 32 St. Landry 487 St. Martin 166 St. Mary 7 St. Tammany 256 Vernon 26



Safety tips during a storm: