Seven CLTCC students recognized with Louisiana Forestry Foundation scholarships

Winnfield, La., Nov. 18, 2021 — Seven Central Louisiana Technical Community College

(CLTCC) students were recognized with scholarships funded by the Louisiana Forestry

Foundation during the recent Louisiana Forestry Association Mini Conference in Alexandria.



“Good careers are available in forestry and the Louisiana Forestry Association is proud to

support the training of future forestry workers attending Central Louisiana Technical Community

College in Winnfield,” said C.A. “Buck” Vandersteen, Executive Director of the Louisiana

Forestry Association. “Through the generosity of members of the forest community, the LFA’s

Forestry Foundation also provides scholarships to forestry students in addition to technical

assistance to assure the best for the student studying for a forestry career.”

Students earning LFF scholarships are Trevor Higgs, Thomas McCarty, Keaton Nugent,

Samuel Vidrine, Gavin Garner, Jaycen Williams, and Robert Verzwyvelt.



“The Louisiana Forestry Association is funded by forest landowners, logging professionals, and

consuming mills throughout the state. We represent their combined interests and the forestry

community in general,” said Tony Diaz, LFA President and Chipmill Operations Manager with

Graphic Packaging International. “The association supports learning through forestry curricula

at our colleges and universities and beyond through continuing education. We believe forestry

is an advanced and dynamic industry providing career opportunities of significance centered on

our most renewable resource. The practice of sustainable forestry helps ensure a bright future

for Louisiana’s economy, and our technical colleges help prepare students to make a difference

using their acquired skills.”

The mission of the Louisiana Forestry Association is to be an advocate for the sustainable

growing, harvesting and manufacturing of Louisiana’s forests and for the people whose

livelihoods depend on these forest resources. The Louisiana Forestry Association was formed

in 1947 to foster the practice of forestry, to rebuild the state’s cut-over lands, and to

build a healthy forest industry.



For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the

school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.