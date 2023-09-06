ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Rapides Parish Library joins libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card. The Rapides Parish Library is celebrating by sharing the wide range of resources those with a library card “CAN” access as well as giveaways and unique displays all month long.

“Because a Rapides Parish Library card CAN offer you so many more things than just borrowing books, to celebrate this month we developed an ‘I CAN…’ campaign to highlight all the hundreds of things you CAN do with your card,” Rapides Parish Library Public Relations Manager Sandie Flynn Buller said. “From borrowing books, eBooks, hotspots, and zoo passes to getting homework help, learning new skills, attending story time or a painting class, the possibilities for what you CAN do with a library card are endless. We encourage everyone to visit their local library branch and get your own RPL card so you too can utilize these wonderful resources.”

The Rapides Parish Library offers a wide range of resources from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and free online apps, helping transform lives and communities through education. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, our library card gives the community the tools they need. “Libraries aren’t what they used to be. Yes, they are still magical places with thousands of books to browse through, but if it’s been a while since you visited one of Rapides Parish Library’s branches, you might be surprised at how much is offered now.”, said Ms. Buller. “The library isn’t just checking out books anymore. It is about providing resources, help, knowledge and most importantly a community connection that is so important in today’s world.” From free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, technology workshops to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most valuable cards in your wallet.

What’s the value of a RPL library card? It impacts more than your wallet. When people think of ways libraries save them money, they typically default to the traditional practice of checking out the latest bestsellers vs. having to pay hardcover book prices. While borrowing hard-copy books, CDs, and DVDs as well as using such digital services as eBook downloads, digital audiobooks, and streaming music and films, indeed, saves you cash, there are other ways the library provides value to you – and to countless others in the community. “While the true value of libraries can’t be fully expressed in dollars and cents, the Rapides Parish Library returned to our community over $17 in value for every $1 received in tax funding during 2022,” Rapides Parish Library Director Celise Reech-Harper said. “This value is found in the resources supplied, access provided, expertise eagerly given, and the myriad opportunities made possible by your Rapides Parish Library every single day.”



How much would you spend on those materials, classes, educational opportunities, cultural events, and other resources? Try our Library Value Calculator at https://ilovelibraries.org/what-libraries-do/calculator/, and see how much money a RPL library card CAN help you keep in your pocket.

Signing up for a library card is easy and free. And in September, Rapides Parish library is making it even more fun. All who sign up for a new card or renew an existing card at their local branch will receive a special prize and have the chance to win an even bigger prize — not to mention get access to the wealth of services and resources their library card provides for free. To sign up for a card, visit one of our ten branches with a photo ID and register for a card. Customers of the Rapides Parish Library may be any resident of Rapides or surrounding and/or Libraries Southwest parishes including Grant, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Allen, Vernon, LaSalle, Beauregard, Cameron, Calcasieu, or Natchitoches parishes. For those under the age of eighteen, a parent or guardian is needed to complete the application and provide identification.

Beyond books, the Rapides Parish Library betters lives in our community with vital services and resources every. With a RPL library card, here are just a few of the things you CAN do:

Check out more than 2 million print books, DVDs, CDs and magazines

Enjoy over 65,000 eBooks and eAudio books and free online comics

Watch thousands of movies and television titles

Listen to over 8 million songs for streaming and download (Download and keep 5 songs a week)

Attend programs and special events for all ages

Get live homework help and resume assistance

Utilize high quality subscription databases for genealogical research or learning a foreign language

Check out a laptop or wifi

Book a meeting/study room for free

Practice ACT tests

Print, fax, copy, and laminate

Participate in workshops and classes about plants, painting, financial literacy and more

Use a Cricut machine or 3D printer

Create crafts

Check out Alexandria Zoo, Alexandria Museum of Art, and Treehouse Museum passes

Borrow items through Interlibrary Loan (ILL)

And so very much more!

Don’t forget that you can also access fantastic resources on any device at anytime, anywhere for FREE. All it takes is a trip to a RPL branch near you to get your RPL library card and PIN.

“Our I Can… initiative speaks to all that your library offers but more so, it speaks to the potential that exists within our community, and the work happening every day in our library walls and beyond to make those potentialities into realities.” says Director Reech-Harper. “Every day, the library staff makes new inroads for service. I am incredibly proud of the individuals who meet those needs as well as all we offer. I invite every community member to visit one of our ten locations or our Bookmobile to see all that YOU Can…do at your library.”

Rapides Parish Library has ten branches and a Bookmobile:

Alfred Boyce Wettermark Branch, 1177 Haywood B. Joiner St., Boyce, LA 71409

Hineston Branch, 1810 Hwy. 121, Hineston, LA 71438

Johnson Branch, 1610 Veterans Drive, Lecompte, LA 71346

J.W. McDonald Branch, 1075 Hwy 497, Glenmora, LA 71433

Libuse Branch, 6375 Hwy 28 E., Pineville, LA 71360

Main Library, 411 Washington Street, Alexandria, LA 71301

Martin Library, 801 West Shamrock, Pineville, LA 71360

Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch, 1115 Broadway Avenue, Alexandria, La 71302

Robertson Branch, 809 Tioga High School Road, Ball, LA 71405

Westside Regional Library, 5416 Provine Place, Alexandria, LA 71303

For more information or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.rpl.org or download our Event Guide at https://www.rpl.org/index.php/event-guides.