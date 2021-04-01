Second Christ Church Culture event of spring slated for April 13

Louisiana College will hold its second spring C3 Christ Church Culture Lecture Series event

April 13 with a presentation on “Calling and Career” featuring Professor and Author R.

Keith Loftin.



Coinciding with the launch of the college’s new Quality Enhancement Plan, which focuses

on service-learning, President Rick Brewer said he wants to make sure students

understand the importance of their academic education is preparation for real-world

service.



“No matter what call God has placed on your life,” Brewer said, “our role is to serve others

and represent His kingdom. Our QEP, which launches in the fall, is LC Serves. Live

Connected. This seminar will focus on better understanding on how college education and

experiences are preparation for lives of service. We are so thankful that Keith Loftin will

share his thoughts on this with our students and our community.”



A native of Dry Creek, Loftin has been on faculty at Southwestern Baptist Theological

Seminary for eight years.



“As human beings, we are created in God’s image. We are created with purpose. We are

created to work. Indeed, we are created to flourish,” Loftin said. “These truths harmonize in

the Christian notion of vocation, and that notion can revolutionize how we think about

education.”



Loftin holds a master’s degree in humanities from the University of Dallas, a master’s

degree in philosophy from Louisiana State University, and a master’s degree in theology

from SWBTS. His Ph.D. in theology is from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. Loftin is

the editor or author of several books, including Stand Firm: Apologetics and the Brilliance of

the Gospel.



The C3 event will be held in Guinn Auditorium at 6 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced,

and attendees should wear a mask to attend in person.

The link to the live stream is below:

https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=1278_10675