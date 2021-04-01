Second Christ Church Culture event of spring slated for April 13

Louisiana College will hold its second spring C3 Christ Church Culture Lecture Series event
April 13 with a presentation on “Calling and Career” featuring Professor and Author R.
Keith Loftin.
Coinciding with the launch of the college’s new Quality Enhancement Plan, which focuses
on service-learning, President Rick Brewer said he wants to make sure students
understand the importance of their academic education is preparation for real-world
service.
“No matter what call God has placed on your life,” Brewer said, “our role is to serve others
and represent His kingdom. Our QEP, which launches in the fall, is LC Serves. Live
Connected. This seminar will focus on better understanding on how college education and
experiences are preparation for lives of service. We are so thankful that Keith Loftin will
share his thoughts on this with our students and our community.”
A native of Dry Creek, Loftin has been on faculty at Southwestern Baptist Theological
Seminary for eight years.
“As human beings, we are created in God’s image. We are created with purpose. We are
created to work. Indeed, we are created to flourish,” Loftin said. “These truths harmonize in
the Christian notion of vocation, and that notion can revolutionize how we think about
education.”
Loftin holds a master’s degree in humanities from the University of Dallas, a master’s
degree in philosophy from Louisiana State University, and a master’s degree in theology
from SWBTS. His Ph.D. in theology is from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. Loftin is
the editor or author of several books, including Stand Firm: Apologetics and the Brilliance of
the Gospel.
The C3 event will be held in Guinn Auditorium at 6 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced,
and attendees should wear a mask to attend in person.
The link to the live stream is below:
https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=1278_10675