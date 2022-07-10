ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left a 29-year-old man dead.

Deontay Gibson, 29, was found fatally shot around 4 a.m. while officers were investigating a shots-fired call in the area of Hope and Orchard streets. No suspects have been identified at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, should contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.