Alexandria, La. (October 7, 2020) — Workers with the City of Alexandria are actively preparing for the possibility of high winds and heavy rain Friday from Hurricane Delta, currently projected to make landfall south of Lafayette midday Friday.

National Weather Service forecasts indicate Alexandria could get 4-8 inches of rain from the storm as well as wind gusts of more than 70 miles per hour, with wind activity expected to start increasing overnight Thursday. In preparation, city workers are clearing storm drains and picking up tree debris ahead of the storm. Residents are asked to refrain from placing any remaining debris from Hurricane Laura curbside until after Hurricane Delta has passed to reduce the risk of clogging storm drains.