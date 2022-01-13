Major Tim Williford, Alexandria Corps Officer, says The Salvation Army and Tudor Enterprises are one signature away from entering into a partnership to construct a new Women’s & Children’s/Veteran’s Shelter.

Tudor presented the Salvation Army with six original contracts which were sent to Alexandria’s Headquarters late last week. The contracts were approved at DHQ and are being sent on to our Territorial Headquarters in Atlanta to be signed by our Board of Trustees. This should take place on or before next Tuesday! Tudor believes that the construction can be completed in 9 to 11 months.

The Shelter will have 16 beds for Women, 12 beds for Women with Children, and 17 beds for Veterans. In addition, it will serve as our Administration Building, Social Services Office, Chapel and Dining Room.

The Ground Breaking Ceremony is set for February.