ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – This week, Rapides Regional Medical Center has seen a significant increase in patients visiting our Emergency Department with non-emergent conditions seeking COVID-19 testing.

A press release from RRMC states:

Our emergency room is not a COVID-19 testing site. We are extremely busy providing our community the care it needs during this current COVID-19 wave. Please only use an ER in an emergency.

If you are looking to receive a COVID-19 test and you are not experiencing an emergency, please visit hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites

Thank you for your patience and understanding.