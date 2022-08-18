ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) – Rapides Regional Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a “high-ranking” hospital in the areas of heart failure, heart attack, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and kidney failure for 2022-2023.

U.S. News & World Report looked at data from approximately 5,000 medical centers with special attention given to items such as patient survival, nurse staffing and volume. Only 164 hospitals ranked in at least one specialty.

“This is a designation we can be proud of,” said Barbara Griffin, MSN, RN, NE-BC, chief nursing officer. “While patients with heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure and COPD are often first seen in our Emergency Department, it’s the care they receive in the ER, as well as the care they receive in surgery, in the cath lab, on the floors and everywhere in between that shows up in a listing like this.

“We are proud of our Rapides Regional Medical Center team and happy to be able to offer our patients exceptional care.”

For more information about the U.S. News rankings, visit http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

About Rapides Regional Medical Center

Rapides Regional Medical Center is a 380-bed acute care hospital located in Alexandria, La., providing healthcare on a higher level for families in approximately 16 central Louisiana parishes. Our mission is to provide high quality, efficient and compassionate health care services for our patients and community through the efforts of our employees, physicians and volunteers.

Rapides Regional Medical Center has provided state-of-the-art, comprehensive medical services to our community for 119 years. Our campus is home to Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Rapides Cancer Center, Rapides Outpatient Center, Rapides Regional Trauma Center, 51-bed emergency department, NICU, PICU and ICU. Read about these services and more at rapidesregional.com.