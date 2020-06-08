RRMC offers Health Coverage Hotline, uninsured options

Questions about loss of health insurance? Call (833) 867-8771 for help

ALEXANDRIA, La., June 9, 2020 – Taking care of our community’s health needs means more than just taking care of physical illness. It also means caring for patients’ peace of mind and making sure that patients have access to the care they need.

That’s why Rapides Regional Medical Center is offering a free health insurance hotline for those who have experienced a change in health insurance due to unemployment or other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you need help finding options for insurance coverage, call (833) 867-8771 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Just as our company set up a COVID-19 hotline several weeks ago, we’ve set up an insurance hotline as our community’s needs begin to shift,” said Jason E. Cobb, FACHE, Rapides Regional Medical Center’s Executive Officer. “Our hope is that this hotline can help address those needs and allow our community to move forward.”

Hotline advisors can discuss eligibility and services for scenarios such as:

Continuing your employer’s existing plan if you have recently lost your job (COBRA and other plans)

Applying for coverage via a spouse’s benefit program

Resources that may help offset the cost of health insurance

Medicaid: Government healthcare for those who meet criteria

State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life changing event.

This is not a hotline selling insurance plans – this is a free tool to provide accurate information to our community.