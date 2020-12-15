RRMC mourns passing of longtime volunteer Lula Hale

ALEXANDRIA, La., December 15, 2020 – Rapides Regional Medical Center is mourning the passing of one of its most beloved Auxiliary members, Lula Hale.

Mrs. Hale died Sunday at the age of 99. She served as a volunteer at RRMC from May 1988 until December 2015. She often spent as many hours at the hospital as full-time employees, arriving before sunrise and leaving after sunset. Mrs. Lula, as she called by everyone, was even honored one year as Mardi Gras queen for the Surgery Department’s annual Fat Tuesday parade.

In 2011, the Louisiana Time Savings Bank Volunteer Program honored her for 2,023 hours of service that year. She retired from the auxiliary shortly after 94th birthday in 2015. In all, it is estimated she completed 50,000 volunteer hours at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

“Mrs. Lula was the most self-giving, dedicated person I know,” said RRMC Chaplain Wayne Sibley, who oversees the Rapides Regional Auxiliary. “Her concern was always for the other person, never about herself. In fact, she would not like all of this attention given to her, but she deserves this and so much more.

“She had a true servant’s heart. She was dedicated to Rapides Regional Medical Center. As a volunteer, she worked 4-5 days a week, usually over 8 hours a day, and always had a smile. She was dedicated to her family, her church, but most of all her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. Mrs. Lula was deeply loved and respected by all that knew her. Regional Medical Center and the Volunteers will never be the same for having been touched by Mrs. Lula Hale.”

The funeral for Mrs. Lula will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at Hixson Brothers in Pineville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hixson prior to the funeral.

