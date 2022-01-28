ALEXANDRIA, La., January 26, 2022 – The Medical Staff of Rapides Regional Medical Center has announced its executive committee for 2022.

T Mack Granger, M.D., will serve as Chief of Staff and Gary Manuel, M.D., will serve as Chief of Staff-Elect.

Serving as members-at-large are Michael Miguez, M.D., Meyer Kaplan, M.D. and Christian Wold, M.D.

Other members of the executive committee for 2022 are:

Anesthesia: Darrin Letsinger, M.D.

Cardiology: Ilyas Chaudhry, M.D.

Credentials: Lance Templeton, M.D.

Emergency Medicine: Angela Adams, M.D.

Family Practice: Joan Brunson, M.D.

Hospital Medicine: Benjamin Newsom, M.D.

Medicine: Rajat Gulati, M.D.

OB-GYN: Joel Hall, M.D.

Pathology: Bruce Herrington, M.D.

Pediatrics: Anil Danivas, M.D.

Radiology: Kevin Jeansonne, M.D.

Surgery: Christian Wold, M.D.

Performance Improvement Council: Michael Madden, M.D.

Ex-Officio: Jason Cobb, Sherrie Somers, D.O., Babson Fresh, M.D., and Barbara Griffin.