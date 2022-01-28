ALEXANDRIA, La., January 19, 2022 – Rapides Regional Medical Center welcomes Mark Brown, Edwin Urbi, M.D., Joan Brunson, M.D., and Samantha Zeringue, M.D. to the 2022 Board of Trustees.

T. Mack Granger, M.D., currently serves as chief of staff, and will serve as an ex-officio member.

Anil Danivas, M.D., will serve as chairman and Nathan Martin will serve as vice chair.

Each member of the Board of Trustees is chosen for their dedication to the medical center in its mission, as well as for their ability to represent the medical profession and the community.

The RRMC Board of Trustees for 2022 includes: