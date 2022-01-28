ALEXANDRIA, La., January 19, 2022 – Rapides Regional Medical Center welcomes Mark Brown, Edwin Urbi, M.D., Joan Brunson, M.D., and Samantha Zeringue, M.D. to the 2022 Board of Trustees.
T. Mack Granger, M.D., currently serves as chief of staff, and will serve as an ex-officio member.
Anil Danivas, M.D., will serve as chairman and Nathan Martin will serve as vice chair.
Each member of the Board of Trustees is chosen for their dedication to the medical center in its mission, as well as for their ability to represent the medical profession and the community.
The RRMC Board of Trustees for 2022 includes:
- Mark A. Brown, Therapeutic Healthcare Concepts
- Edwin Urbi, M.D., psychiatrist
- Joan Brunson, M.D., family practice
- Samantha Zeringue, M.D., general surgeon/trauma surgeon
- Rick Ranson, CLECO
- Debbie Triche, Red River Bank
- Judge David Williams, Ninth Judicial District
- Bryon Salazar, executive vice president of Red River Bank
- J. Michael McGinity, M.D., general surgeon
- Anil Danivas, M.D., pediatrician
- Bruce Barton, M.D., internal medicine specialist in Alexandria
- Nathan Martin, pastor of Christian Challenge Worship Center in Pineville
- Jason Cobb, CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Jeff Powell, Rapides Parish Superintendent
- T. Mack Granger, M.D., Chief of Staff