ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Nevaeh Skye Messer, a 17-year-old white female who went missing from her residence in Deville, Louisiana.

Nevaeh is described as having long brown hair, which she often wears up, and striking hazel eyes. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Notably, Nevaeh is hearing impaired.

The young woman was last seen on October 8, 2023, leaving her home at LA Hwy 1207 in Deville. Detectives have reason to believe that she was picked up by an unknown male, possibly named Rusten, who was driving a white truck at the time of her disappearance. Nevaeh was last seen wearing camouflage leggings and a blue tank top. Her last known location is believed to be near the edge of Larto Lake, situated in either Concordia or Catahoula Parishes.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who may have seen Nevaeh Skye Messer or possesses any information about her whereabouts to come forward. Please contact RPSO Detective John Goulart or Detective Tim Stanley at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700, or reach out to your local law enforcement authorities.

The community’s assistance is vital in ensuring Nevaeh’s safe return to her family, and any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be instrumental in reuniting her with her loved ones.