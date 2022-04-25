Justin Cole Meredith, 15 of Pineville, LA

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Justin Cole Meredith.

Justin is a 15 year old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Justin is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

On Monday, April 25th , 2022, Justin was reported missing from his residence located in the LA Highway 28 East area in Pineville.

Justin is believed to be wearing a green t-shirt, green pants and black tennis shoes and may be in the Caddo Parish Area.

If anyone has seen or has information about Justin Cole Meredith, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Officeat (318) 473-6700 or your local law enforcement.