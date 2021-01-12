RPSO is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Sierra Grantham.

Sierra is a 16 year old white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sierra is 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

On Sunday, January, 10th 2021, Sierra was reported missing from her residence located in the area of the Kelly Land Subdivision. Sierra was last seen on the same date entering a late model white GMC truck.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Sierra Grantham, you are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.