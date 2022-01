ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Deputies and detectives have responded to the Lanny Street area off of LA Highway 1 North where a report was taken where approximately five vehicles were burglarized and one vehicle was reported stolen.

The stolen vehicle is a 2007 Dodge Challenger black in color, bearing Louisiana handicapped license H459417.

If anyone has any information on these suspects, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.